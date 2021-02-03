Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Catalent updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $124.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

