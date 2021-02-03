Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Catalent updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.88 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $124.48.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
