Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

