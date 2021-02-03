Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.95. The company had a trading volume of 272,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,468,730. The company has a market capitalization of $757.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

