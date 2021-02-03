Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 113,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter.

IGM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.50. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $183.27 and a 1 year high of $364.34.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

