Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $404,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $$60.02 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,669. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

