Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,748,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL remained flat at $$100.12 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,365. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

