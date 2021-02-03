Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,905 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

ED stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. 14,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

