Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,826,000 after buying an additional 310,170 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,539,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,560,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,319,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 77.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 74,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.31. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.22. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $159.64.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

