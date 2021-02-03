Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 3331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.
In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,435 shares of company stock worth $21,255,195. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.27 and a beta of 0.46.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
