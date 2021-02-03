Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 3331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,435 shares of company stock worth $21,255,195. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

