Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $69.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.80.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $915,375.00. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,435 shares of company stock worth $21,255,195. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.27 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.