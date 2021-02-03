Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$5.68 million and a P/E ratio of -19.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims, as well as has an option to acquire 60% interest in the Keaper Property in Terrace, British Columbia.

