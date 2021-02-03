Carriage Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.
Carriage Services has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.
NYSE CSV opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.14 million, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Carriage Services Company Profile
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.
