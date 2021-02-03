CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Position Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,227 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 882.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $497,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $5,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $545,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 over the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $833.45 million, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

