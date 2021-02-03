Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CUK opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

