CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 153.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.