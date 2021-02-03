CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

KMX opened at $123.04 on Monday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

