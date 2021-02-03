CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Up 5%

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.72. Approximately 1,255,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 828,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $266,653.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,708,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,899 shares of company stock worth $5,037,174 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

