Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. Cargotec has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Cargotec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

