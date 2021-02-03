Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.83.

Cargojet stock opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $186.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

