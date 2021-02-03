Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in January

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Cardinal Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

CRLFF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.