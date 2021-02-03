Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 71 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.30. 77,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average is $161.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.