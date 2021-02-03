Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Snap-on stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $193.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,802 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,375. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

