Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 30.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 249.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCF. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

