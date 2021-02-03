Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Balchem stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,186. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average of $105.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

