Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Total were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOT. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. 29,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,987. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

