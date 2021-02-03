Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $76,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,687,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock remained flat at $$91.19 during trading on Wednesday. 5,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,503. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.