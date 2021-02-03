Cardinal Capital Management Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 192,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,986,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

