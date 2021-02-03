Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.19. 7,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,803. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

