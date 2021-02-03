Cardinal Capital Management Buys 219 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $7.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.29. 3,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

