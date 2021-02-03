Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $155,526.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $593,672. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47. The company has a market cap of $715.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.