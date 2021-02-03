Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 512 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spire by 48.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Spire by 516.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 335,777 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Spire by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 98,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 30.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spire by 118.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. 4,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.