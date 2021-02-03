Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 323 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at $764,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in SAP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

SAP stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,324. The company has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $140.81.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

