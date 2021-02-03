Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.17 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.20 billion and approximately $4.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053979 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00187386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000257 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010141 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007284 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

