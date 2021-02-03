Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of CMO stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Capstead Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstead Mortgage (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.