Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “
Shares of CMO stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Capstead Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
About Capstead Mortgage
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.
