Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 382.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

