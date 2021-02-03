CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.99. 62,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.