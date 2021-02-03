CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 13.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,202,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $297.30. 4,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,080. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.26. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

