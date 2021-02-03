CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,001,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $122.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

