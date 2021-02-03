CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 91,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,605,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.