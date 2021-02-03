CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after buying an additional 182,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.07. 32,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,308. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

