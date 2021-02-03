CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.