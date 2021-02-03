CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

