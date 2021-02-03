CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $6.52 on Wednesday, hitting $271.20. 28,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,275. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.28). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

