CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.62. 2,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

