CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 569 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.80. 12,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,049. The company has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

