Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.45.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 150.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

