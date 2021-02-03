Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. 78,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $172.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

