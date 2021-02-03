Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 77,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

CPLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

