Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after buying an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after buying an additional 620,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after buying an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $24,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Insiders have sold 251,223 shares of company stock worth $22,230,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

