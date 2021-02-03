Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,223 shares of company stock worth $22,230,254. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. 110,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,822. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

